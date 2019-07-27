News

No wedding bells for Alia, Ranbir yet

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Jul 2019 01:49 PM

MUMBAI: Rumours have been rife lately that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are planning to get married. Alia's close family members have, however, clarified that the Bollywood couple is not getting hitched anytime soon.

The buzz started after some media portals floated unconfirmed reports that Alia has placed an order for a wedding lehenga with ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. This, because the "Raazi" star was spotted outside the designer's store in Mumbai.

On Friday, Alia's producer uncle Mukesh Bhatt squashed all such rumours.

"This is utter rubbish. Who is spreading these rumours?" Mukesh said.

Alia's step-brother Rahul Bhatt also snubbed the news as fake.

"Alia is my step-sister. We don't stay together. I don't know much about her life's development. However, I do like their (Ranbir-Alia) 'jodi'. If I am invited to the wedding, I will definitely like to be a part of it," said Rahul, according to a report on in.com.

This is second time this year that Alia's family had to come out to set the record straight on her marriage plans.

Back in May, Alia's mother Soni Razdan junked rumours that she was planning to get married to Ranbir at the beautiful Lake Como.

Reports about Ranbir and Alia dating each other first surfaced last year. They have since made several appearances together -- be it walking hand in hand at an awards show or shopping on the streets of New York.

They started opening up about their relationship this year. Alia talked about it on "Koffee With Karan".

A kiss and an "I love you" from Alia to Ranbir at the 64th Filmfare Awards got their fans on social media excited, too.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming film "Brahmastra".

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Koffee with Karan, 64th Filmfare Awards, Brahmastra, Raazi, rumours,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
26 Jul 2019 07:39 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Naamkarann actress Sayantani Ghosh spills secrets about her personal life
Naamkarann actress Sayantani Ghosh spills secrets... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
26 Jul 2019 05:35 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sunny and Rannvijay react to 'Worst pickup lines'
Sunny and Rannvijay react to 'Worst pickup... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma
Vaani Kapoor & Sushant Singh Rajput
Shuddh Desi Romance
Roshni Chopra
Roshni Chopra
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Hrithik Roshan

past seven days