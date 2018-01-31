Nobody dare misbehave with women on my set: Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai, 31 January, 2018: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, well-known for his chivalry, says nobody dares to misbehave with a woman on his film sets.



The actor, who was feted with a Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum summit in Davos along with Hollywood celebrities Cate Blanchett and Elton John, spoke to BBC World News at length on gender equality in Bollywood and the cultural differences in India.



In the midst of the raging debate over sexual misconduct allegations against powerful men in Hollywood, Shah Rukh was asked if he has witnessed sexual misconduct in the Hindi film industry and done anything about it.



"At a level, when I'm making films or working in films, we are very clear about the attitude towards women. Even the smallest aspects, of the names coming first in title, which is not going to do anything, but the kind of respectability," Shah Rukh said on the "HARDtalk on BBC World News" show.



"Even this small thing needs to be done just to bring about the equality... Just see what we've reduced ourselves to. You know, to put a girl's name in front just to show what little guys we are, thinking of them as equals. And that is sad and that is strangely dichotomous when you're talking about creativity, and you have boys and girls working together."



"I have never personally, first hand and nobody, if I may say, nobody dared misbehave with a woman on my set, I am very clear on that," he added.



The episode of "HARDtalk on BBC World News" will air on Wednesday night.