Nora's character most difficult to audition: Samir Soni

Former "Bigg Boss" contestant Nora Fatehi's character in "My Birthday Song" was most difficult to audition, and she is a surprise package in the forthcoming film.

In a prepared statement, director Samir Soni said, "Nora's character was most difficult to audition. It's very complicated and complex, but her vulnerability and her sensuality put together made her the perfect fit for the role. She will be our surprise package."

On her character, he further added: "Nora's character is enigmatic. It's tough to play. It needed innocence and seduction. Nora is an elegant girl, sweet and she has a seductive element to her persona. Nora being from Canada, just like her character, is a strong and independent individual and that's where she derives the toughness from."

"For me, there are no good or bad actors. It's about good casting and she was it," he added.

"My Birthday Song" is a psychological thriller that also features Sanjay Suri and is slated to release on January 19.

(Source: IANS)