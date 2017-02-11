Hot Downloads

Not in a delusion doing younger roles, says Anil Kapoor

By TellychakkarTeam
11 Feb 2017 12:07 PM
11 Feb 2017 12:07 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor says he has no misconceptions about his age and agrees to do roles which excite him and is not concerned about whether the role is of an older or younger person.

Asked why he still plays much younger roles compared to his contemporaries, Anil said: “That’s not true. I played Ranveer and Priyanka’s father in ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’. It depends on the role. I remember when I did ‘Eeshwar’, I played a grandfather.”

“Similarly, when I did ‘Lamhe’ I was Sridevi’s father. Therefore, it depends on the character. If the character excites me, I do it. It doesn’t matter if it is younger or older.”

He added: “However, obviously I can’t play Lakhan (from ‘Ram Lakhan’) now. I am not in a delusion about me, which is very important for every actor.”

The 60-year-old attended the re-launch of the iconic new Excelsior cinema. Along with him, the entire “Ram Lakhan” cast, including actor Jackie Shroff and filmmaker Subhash Ghai, were present at the event.

“I never look back. I always look forward to the next film I am doing. You must be wondering why I am wearing a turban? This look is for my next film ‘Mubarakan’. Yes, of course, there are a lot of memories attached when I see the old footages of the films.”

“I feel very proud, more than being emotional,” Anil said when asked about his reactions to seeing the old footages of his films like “Ram Lakhan”.

“It was an honour to work with a fantastic and a great filmmaker like Subhash Ghai. We really learnt a lot, especially Jackie (Shroff) and me. We are standing in front of you because of Subhashji’s contribution. We feel proud of being part of such an entertaining film,” he added.

(Source: IANS)

