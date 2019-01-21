News

Not losers but Rockstars: PM Narendra Modi on Kartik Aaryan’s tweet

MUMBAI:Kartik Aaryan, who is known for films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, received an interesting reply from the Honorable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

Recently, Narendra Modi was in Mumbai to inaugurate the National Museum Of Indian Cinema. Film and television personalities were present at the event to meet and interact with him, but not everyone was lucky to click a selfie with the PM of India, and Kartik Aaryan was one of them.

The actor took to social media and shared a picture wherein he can be seen posing with filmmakers Dinesh Vijjan, Karan Johar and Imtiaz Ali. He captioned the photo, “Losers’ backfie with the Honorable PM! #ImtiazAli @karanjohar #Dineshvijjan.”

Now consoling him was none other than Narendra Modi himself.

He replied saying, “Not losers but Rockstars! No selfie Jab We Met but there will always be another occasion.”

