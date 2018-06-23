Home > Movie News > Movie News
Not a major injury: Dhanush assures his fans

23 Jun 2018 08:00 PM

After reports about Dhanush getting injured on the sets of "Maari 2" surfaced, the actor-filmmaker-singer took to Twitter on Saturday to update his fans and followers about his health. He says it was not a major injury. He assured his followers that he is fine.

"My beloved dear fans ... It's not a major injury and I'm well," Dhanush tweeted.

"Thank you so much for your concern prayers and love. I am forever grateful. Love you all. My pillars of strength," he added.

According to reports, Dhanush was shooting for a fight sequence with the film's antagonist Tovino Thomas, and got injured while performing a stunt sequence.

Directed by Balaji Mohan, "Maari 2" is the sequel to the hit film, which released in 2015.

(Source: IANS)

