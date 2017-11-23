Not restricted to just dance and action, says Tiger Shroff

His unique action style and dance moves won him praise when he debuted in Bollywood with the 2014 film "Heropanti". However, actor Tiger Shroff says he doesnt want to restrict himself to just that and is open to playing more diverse characters.



"I've been fortunate (enough) to be recognised for the effort, but I'm certainly not restricted to just that (action and dance)," Tiger, son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff, told IANS in an email interview.



"Even in ‘Munna Michael', my role was quite different from what I've essayed in the past. It was a very challenging role, especially the dance sequences were intense and hard on the body, but I tried to give my best.



"I'm really open to any character where I know I could do justice to the role offered," added the 27-year-old, who has also appeared in films like "Baaghi" and "A Flying Jatt".



Tiger says he "felt quite at home" while shooting for "Munna Michael", to be premiered on &pictures on Saturday.



"Having done two films with Sabbir (director Sabbir Khan) sir before, ‘Munna Michael' was a smooth journey in terms of my understanding and equation with him. That really helps you deliver your best to a film. I'm glad that our humble effort was well received among audiences," he said.



Further talking about the film, which released earlier this year, Tiger said: "‘Munna Michael' has a beautiful message, which inspires people to be ready to take on challenges and truly become the best versions of themselves.



"The kids today are so talented and I believe that through this film we have attempted to inspire them to follow their passion to the fullest. Thanks to Sabbir sir's direction, the film is a mix of comic elements, action packed sequences, powerful dialogues and dance."



While Tiger has usually played happy-go-lucky roles, his next big screen venture "Baaghi 2", promises a surprise if one goes by the actor's new raw look, which he flaunts over social media.



"It was the film's makers who wished to re-introduce me in a new light (with ‘Baaghi 2'). Of course, this was a planned effort and we had to keep it quiet for a long time," Tiger said.



"But I'm glad that people have loved the transformation and appreciated it. It's a really humbling experience knowing that I have their support and I really look forward to them extending this support to me through all my ventures," he added.



Tiger was "motivated" by director Ahmed Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala to experiment with a new look in "Baaghi 2", which will also feature Disha Patani.



Besides that, he also has films like "Student of the Year 2", a yet untitled Yash Raj Films (YRF) project and the Indian remake of Hollywood film "Rambo" in his kitty.



"I'm geared up and approaching ‘Rambo' remake as one of the big projects in my career graph. I hope that I'm able to live up to the expectations. It's a cult film featuring one of the legends of Hollywood," Tiger said.



"However it's still far off and I've got ‘Baaghi 2', ‘Student of the Year 2' and then the YRF film with Hrithik Roshan sir lined up before that. Hoping for the best," he added.