Official trailer of Birsa Dasgupta’s Bibaho Obhijaan released

KOLKATA: The official trailer of Birsa Dasgupta’s Bengali comedy caper Bibaho Obhijaan released yesterday. The trailer had been trending in the second position on YouTube within few hours of its release and is garnering a huge attention and comments on social media.



The trailer starts with the story of two friends Anupam (Ankush) and Rajat (Rudranil Ghosh). Anupam falls in love and gets married to Rai (Nusraat Faria) who is always attending protest marches and busy reading about ‘Che Guevara’. Rajat, on the other hand is winner of several debate championships, decides to marry a homely Maya (Sohini Sarkar) who is either busy performing religious rituals or watching television serials all the time. Tired of their conjugal life and the obsession of their wives, the men decide to run away for a breather.



Cut to the chase, enters dacoit Bullet Singh (Anirban Bhattacharya) who speaks in funny limericks and is in love with a village belle Malati (Priyanka Sarkar). So, what happens when Anupam and Rajat end up crossing paths with Bullet Singh? A roller-coaster laughter riot ensues!



Speaking about the film, director Birsa Dasgupta said in a statement, “Bibaho Obhijaan is a film that is a stress buster from a hectic work or family schedule. It’s a playful tribute to the eternal ‘Tom & Jerry' bonding between husbands & wives!”



The film also stars Ambarish Bhattacharya and has a guest appearance by the sizzling Puja Banerjee. The music of the film has been composed by Jeet Gannguli and lyrics penned by Srijato. The film is set to hit the theatres on 21st June 2019.



