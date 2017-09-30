Bollywood entertainer Judwaa 2 registered an opening day collection of Rs 16.10 crore at the Indian box office, its makers said in a statement on Saturday.



The film released on Friday, a day before the festival of Dussehra and ahead of the Gandhi Jayanti holiday on Monday.



Starring Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu, it is directed by David Dhawan.



According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has "pumped oxygen in the lungs of an ailing industry" with its "terrific" first day collections.



Adarsh tweeted that the movie has taken the fourth spot among the top five openers of 2017 so far. "Baahubali 2" (Rs 41 crore), "Tubelight" (Rs 21.15 crore), "Raees" (Rs 20.42 crore) and "Jab Harry Met Sejal" (Rs 15.25 crore) are among the others.



Komal Nahta, another trade expert, said the Dhawans "deliver a hit in Judwaa 2".



"Full of fun, frolic, comedy and humour," he added.



Judwaa 2 sees Varun bringing back to celluloid the iconic characters Raja and Prem portrayed by Salman Khan in Judwaa. Jacqueline and Taapsee have stepped into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha.



Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, it is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

