OMG! Karan Johar says he received three BL*WJ*BS in one day!

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s biggest star maker Karan Johar is known to be rather candid. Informally referred to as KJo, the director–producer–screenwriter has anchored many chat shows himself. This is probably why he makes for an exciting guest on a chat show and churns out entertaining content.

Karan was the first guest to appear on Feet Up With The Stars, which airs on Voot. Hosted by Anaita Shroff Adajania, it is an interesting chat show and has her industry friends coming on board as guests.

In the first episode, Karan made a shocking statement. When Anaita quizzed him about his confession of receiving three bl*wj*bs in a day, the producer admitted to it. However, there’s a twist in the tale.

He revealed that when he was a child, his classmates used to fool around with him regarding sex education.

Karan said that one of the boys from his class said that a bl*wj*b is when a boy is completely naked and lies down on the bed with a fan above. Consequently, he went around telling everyone that he has received three bl*wj*bs in a day.

Well, that is really funny! The episode will go on air soon.

