One buck died of overeating while the other... was eaten by a dog: Salman Khan

Mumbai: The entire nation is on their feet chasing live updates regarding the infamous Black Buck Poaching case which involved stalwarts of the Indian film industry. Yesterday, on 5 April, Bollywood’s superstar Salman Khan was sentenced a 5 year imprisonment by the Jodhpur court. The actor has already spent a night in jail and his bail plea is reserved for tomorrow.

While the ‘dabangg’ actor’s arrest has left many people and fans disheartened, TellyChakkar stumbled upon a few things from the from former times.

In an old interview on a prime news channel, Salman, for the first time, revealed what exactly transpired at the time they were shooting Hum Saath Saath Hain.

The actor narrated, “We were shooting for Hum Saath Saath Hain, the police came, took us in custody and we went with them.”

Talking about the killing of the Black Bucks, Khan revealed a shocking fact. During the interview he stated, “There was a post-mortem on those Black Bucks. It stated – one buck died of overeating while the other fell of a wall, broke its leg and was eaten by a dog. This was the first post-mortem report examined by Dr. Nepalia on the second (a day after the death of the bucks).”

However, after arresting Salman Khan and other actors including Tabu, Neelam, Saif Ali Khan and others, another post-mortem was done. “11 days later the animals were re-examined. The animals that were buried were removed and they did a second post mortem, something which never happens even in the case of human begins. The second post-mortem report said, it was “probably” a gun-shot.”

One of the prime evidence against Salman Khan was the blood marks found in his gypsy. Talking about the blood marks on his car, Salman revealed that those blood marks were of his dance director Jay Borade, who got injured due to a speed breaker.

Interestingly, Salman also spoke about the positive side of the whole fiasco. He stated that the fact that they (police) can arrest ‘Salman Khan’, will bring a lot of awareness and people who are avid hunters will stop committing such crime.

Khan and his family members are mum on the recent events of his imprisonment. This is the best of what Salman has ever got candid about the case.

Share your thoughts below and stay tuned to TellyChakkar.