Hot Downloads

Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor
Simple Kaul
Simple Kaul
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Meghna Naidu
Meghna Naidu
Naura
Naura
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Yashashri Masurkar
Yashashri Masurkar
Tia Bajpai
Tia Bajpai

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

Slideshow

Launch party of Star Plus' Koi Laut Ke Aaya...

Launch party of Star Plus' Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
25 Feb 2017 07:09 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Kritika-Gaurav share 5 reasons to watch Chandrakanta
Kritika-Gaurav share 5 reasons to watch... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Which show are you excited to watch?

Which show are you excited to watch?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

#Oscars 2017: List of winners

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Feb 2017 12:23 PM
27 Feb 2017 12:23 PM | TellychakkarTeam

While glittering gowns dazzled at the red carpet, majestic tuxedos perfectly complemented the soiree.

We are referring to the most important night of Hollywood and Hollywood fans, the 89th Academy Awards. In case you missed the live broadcast in the morning, here’s the complete list of winners.

 

Best Picture: “Moonlight”

Actor: Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Actress: Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, “Fences”

Animated Feature: “Zootopia”

Cinematography: “La La Land”

Costume Design: “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

Direction: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Documentary Feature: “O.J.: Made in America”

Documentary Short: “The White Helmets”

Film Editing: “Hacksaw Ridge”

Foreign Language Film: “The Salesman”

Makeup and Hairstyling: “Suicide Squad”

Score: “La La Land”

Song: “City of Stars” from “La La Land”

Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Production Design: “La La Land”

Animated Short: “Piper”

Live Action Short: “Sing”

Sound Editing: “Arrival”

Sound Mixing: “Hacksaw Ridge”

Visual Effects: “The Jungle Book”

Adapted Screenplay: “Moonlight”

Original Screenplay: “Manchester by the Sea”

Congratulations to the winners!

Tags > #Oscars 2017, List of Winners, Moonlight, Casey Affleck, Emma Stone, La La Land,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top