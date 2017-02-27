Oscars: Priyanka stuns in white, reminds AIB of 'kaju katli'

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, in a body-hugging gown by designer label "Ralph & Russo", presented a subtle and elegant figure as she stepped out at the 89th Academy Awards red carpet here on Sunday.



It was Priyanka's second time at the Oscars, and once again the "Quantico" star went for a white ensemble.



The gown was done with geometric details with a structured bodice giving a peek-a-boo glimpse of Priyanka's svelte figure. She paired her gown with towering ivory heels, and accessorised the look with the bare minimum, drawing complete focus to the dress.



The 34-year-old actress donned a sleek, side-parted hair with minimal nude lips and smokey eyes. She completed her look with a set of scintillating diamond earrings and cuffs.



While her look was largely lauded, popular Indian comedy group All India Backchod (AIB) compared it with Kaju Katli (India sweet made of cashew).



"This is great, we aren't forgetting our roots," AIB captioned a photograph of Priyanka alongside a plate full of the sweet, via their official Facebook account.



Last year, Priyanka chose a white embellished strapless Zuhair Murad gown for the Oscars.

(Source: IANS)