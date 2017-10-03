Much has been said and done about the Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan feud. It was only yesterday that a TV news channel claimed that they had accessed a 29 page complaint filed by actor Hrithuk Roshan along with his legal counsel Mahesh Jethmalani against Kangana Ranaut that he had been stalked and hounded by the actress. The complaint alleges that it was Kangana who was constantly pursuing the actor, calling him as her 'eternal lover.' It has also been reported that Hrithik Roshan was repulsed but out of decency ignored those mails and he has also accused the actress for sending him 'sexually explicit' emails.

However, Kangana Ranaut's lawyers confirmed the case is closed, the Mumbai police has allegedly stated the case isn't closed yet.

Amidst all of these constant mudslinging from both the parties which now seems to have been going on for eternity, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel who has been beside her sister theough thick and thin once again voiced her opinion on her official Twitter handle stating, a beautiful, rich and talented girl like Kangana doesn't require to stalk an uncle like Hrithik. She further went on to affirm Kangana was only a school student when Hrithik Roshan's first film was released. Along with it, she has also posted an intimation from Kangana's lawyer.

Take a look at these tweets...

This is the best you can do to save your face?Revive same old stalking, sexually harassing baseless complaint? @iHrithik — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 2, 2017

Kangana was in school when your first film came if not in the industry she would have called you her uncle... @iHrithik — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 2, 2017

Young beautiful talented rich girl like Kangana doesn't need to stalk an uncle like you, u were after her she was never after you @iHrithik — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 2, 2017

And still you are going after her to malign her even though you have nothing to say. @iHrithik — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 2, 2017

Kangana Ranaut's lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee's statement about the recent reports on the electronic media! @republic pic.twitter.com/tFadUt5wy4 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaFanClub) October 2, 2017