Rishi Kapoor for sure is not your another motormouth actor and at the same time, he is also not someone who gives into diplomacy. The actor who once played roles against the Angry young man has made it a point to come across as an angry old man! The yesteryears superstar recently went on Neha Dhupia's podcast and was given a minute to talk about Anurag. Rishi Kapoor seized the opportunity to call out Anurag Basu and Anurag Kashyap and blamed them for the flops his son, Ranbir Kapoor has acted in. This is what the veteran said.

Anurag? There is Anurag Kashyap, who made Bombay Velvet, but he made a better film in Gangs Of Wasseypur, I couldn’t understand head or tail of Bombay Velvet. And then there was Basu who made Barfi an outstanding film. I am so happy he took my son for it. My son got great recognition for the film and then he made this Gajja Jasoos... or Jagga Jasoos whatever.. which he made a total mess of. It was as messy as my pronunciation was. He probably got too indulged. I guess both the Anurags got indulged in their films. You know when they are good enough to work on a certain budget and suddenly they are given huge budgets in hand so bandar ke haath mein khilona nahin aa jaata hai, he goes absolutely berserk. So I think that’s what actually happened with both these guys. They were given budgets they could not handle and I guess it happens. It happens with every director, every actor you can’t have a hundred percent record anyway…So it happens - Rishi Kapoor

We said he isn't one for diplomacy, didn't we? And remember Neha Dhupia's podcast is called No filter Neha