'Pad Man', 'Pari' prevails as 'Padmavati' release rumours float

With speculation on the release date of Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Padmavati -- January 26 and February 9 -- going around, the producers of the other films lined up for release in the last week of January and the first two weeks of February are anxious.

Prernaa Arora, the co-producer of Pad Man, which will open on January 26, and Pari, which is slated to hit the screens on February 9, feels it would be foolhardy to release her films on the same day as Padmavati, which might release as Padmavat.

"The curiosity level to see Padmavati has increased to a hysterical point now. Whenever it opens it is going to be an instant crowd puller. Any film released on the same day would have to take the brunt of the ‘Padmavati' wave," said Arora.

With two release dates for Padmavati being put forward, Arora is now in a dilemma.

However, a source dismisses all rumours regarding the release date.

"There is no clarity on the release date of Padmavati yet. The director and his producers are yet to take a call on when to release the film," said the source.

