Pad Man star Akshay Kumar installs sanitary pad vending machine

16 Feb 2018 01:45 PM

National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar has installed a sanitary pad vending machine in Mumbai Central ST Bus Depot and hopes to put several across India.

Akshay, whose latest release Pad Man delves with menstrual issue and hygiene, especially in rural India, took to Twitter on Thursday to share a photograph of him along with Shiv Sena leader, Aaditya Thackeray inaugurating the vending machine. 

"Placed a sanitary pad vending machine at Mumbai Central ST Bus Depot today, hoping to place more across the state and eventually hopefully the whole country. Thank you Aaditya Thackeray for your support," he captioned the image. 

Thackeray thanked Akshay and said that the film should cross the Rs. 100 crore-mark soon.

"Should cross the Rs 100 Crore mark soon! Thank you Akshay Kumarji for always being an inspiration to do good!" Thackeray tweeted. 

Pad Man, produced by Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna, is based on the life of social entrepreneur and activist Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented a low-cost sanitary napkin making machine.

The film, which released on 9 February, also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte.

(Source: IANS) 

