'Padmaavat' stands for entire film industry right now: Shahid

New Delhi, 25 January 2018: Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is happy for the release of his film "Padmaavat" across the country on Thursday, says that the film stands for the entire industry right now.

Shahid attended the HT Most Stylish Awards 2018, along with his wife Mira Rajput on Wednesday, where he was asked to comment on the unrest which is going on across the country due to the film's release.



He said: "From the beginning, we have been saying that at least allow us to show our film and don't have preconceived notions. Now Supreme Court has also given the judgment that the film must be released everywhere."



"Not just for 'Padmaavat' but for every film, Supreme Court in their judgment has said that ban shouldn't be imposed on films.



"So, I think 'Padmaavat' stands for the entire film industry right now because there should be freedom of creativity and there should be sense of liberation when you are expressing yourself.



"No one is forced to watch a certain film but no one should be forced not to watch it too, and I feel that's what a democracy is," he added.



Shahid, who essays the role of Maharaja Ratan Singh in the film, also expressed that no better glorification of Rajputs could have been done than that presented in the film.



"We are really happy and we are finding it difficult to express our self. We have made this film by giving our blood and sweat. This film presents Rajput community's valour and we have honoured them in our movie by glorifying them," he said."Yesterday, for the first time I saw the film and I don't think more glorification than this is possible and in my understanding it can not be put on better pedestal than this," he added.Praising her husband in the film and being a Rajput herself, Mira shared her feeling on "Padmaavat": "I think the film is a homage to Rajput culture and tradition.""First and foremost, I am extremely proud to see Shahid essay that role and do so much justice to it. Watching him onscreen has been such a visual treat, I really feel without any biases that he is the best thing in the film," she said.The film is based on the epic poem by Malik Muhammad Jayasi and narrates the story of Padmavati, a Rajput queen, who committed jauhar to protect herself from Sultan Alauddin Khilji