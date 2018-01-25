'Padmaavat' stands for entire film industry right now: Shahid

New Delhi, 25 January 2018: Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is happy for the release of his film "Padmaavat" across the country on Thursday, says that the film stands for the entire industry right now.
Shahid attended the HT Most Stylish Awards 2018, along with his wife Mira Rajput on Wednesday, where he was asked to comment on the unrest which is going on across the country due to the film's release.
He said: "From the beginning, we have been saying that at least allow us to show our film and don't have preconceived notions. Now Supreme Court has also given the judgment that the film must be released everywhere."
"Not just for 'Padmaavat' but for every film, Supreme Court in their judgment has said that ban shouldn't be imposed on films.
"So, I think 'Padmaavat' stands for the entire film industry right now because there should be freedom of creativity and there should be sense of liberation when you are expressing yourself.
"No one is forced to watch a certain film but no one should be forced not to watch it too, and I feel that's what a democracy is," he added.
Shahid, who essays the role of Maharaja Ratan Singh in the film, also expressed that no better glorification of Rajputs could have been done than that presented in the film.
