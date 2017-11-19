The release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical drama "Padmavati" has been "voluntarily" deferred from its scheduled date of December 1, a spokesperson for the film's producer and distributor Viacom18 Motion Pictures said on Sunday.

"Viacom18 Motion Pictures, the studio behind 'Padmavati', has voluntarily deferred the release date of the film from December 1, 2017," the company spokesperson said in a statement.

The film has been mired in controversy over conjectures that it "distorts history" regarding Rajput queen Padmavati, a contention that Bhansali has repeatedly denied.

Some Hindu groups have been protesting against the movie's release while some political outfits have demanded that its release be deferred in view of the Gujarat Assembly elections.

The makers have also not got a clearance yet from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which said the application from the makers was "incomplete".

A new release date will be announced once the "requisite clearances" are in place.

"We are a responsible, law-abiding corporate citizen and have the highest respect and regard for the law of the land and all our institutions and statutory bodies including the CBFC.

"We always have and are committed to continue following the established procedure and convention. We have faith that we will soon obtain the requisite clearances to release the film.

"We will announce the revised release date of the film in due course," the statement added.

On Saturday, CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi had expressed disappointment over the film being screened for some journalists, who said there was nothing in it to hurt anyone's sentiments.

The makers have described "Padmavati" as "a beautiful cinematic masterpiece that captures Rajput valour, dignity and tradition in all its glory".

"The film is an eloquent portrayal of a tale that will fill every Indian with pride and showcase our country's storytelling prowess across the globe," the spokesperson added.

"Padmavati" features Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.

(Source: IANS)