'Padmavati' to release as 'Padmavat' on January 25

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial Hindi film "Padmavati", which stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, will release on January 25 as "Padmavat".



According to sources at Viacom18 Motion Pictures - "It will release as 'Padmavat' on January 25. The film has got U/A certificate."



"Padmavati" -- now "Padmavat" -- was earlier slated for release on December 1 2017 but got stuck after the Karni Sena claimed it distorted historical facts related to the Rajput community.



(Source: IANS)