The Maharashtra government has provided a precautionary security cover to Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali amidst increasing controversies and growing threats ahead of the release of his movie "Padmavati", officials said here.



The level of security provided to him is not yet clear, and Bhansali has so far not commented on it.



However, the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) has thanked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the security cover to Bhansali who lives and works in Mumbai.



"We have no words to express our gratitude for providing police protection to our esteemed member," filmmaker Ashoke Pandit said on behalf of the film fraternity.



"We commend your assurance to keep the law and order situation in control that speaks volumes of the efficiency of your staff and the police personnel," he said in a letter to Fadnavis.



Pandit also urged the state government to "help the victim" release his film without anybody's intrusion and with safety to Bhansali's life so that he continues to make memorable films and help the future generations learn from his legacy.



Bhansali has been facing the ire of various groups and self-styled experts on what they term as 'erroneous' depiction of Rajput queen Rani Padmavati.



There have been protests and violence against Bhansali and opposition to the film right from the time it was being shot at various locales in different parts of India and now, as it prepares for release globally soon.



Barring these groups and individuals, the entire film fraternity and civil society members have expressed support to Bhansali for his latest film venture.

(Source: IANS)