Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Pakistan decries ban on its artistes in India

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Feb 2018 07:31 PM

Mumbai: Pakistan on Wednesday criticised India for "anti-Pakistan prejudice" as the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA) upheld its ban on Pakistani performing artistes.

"It is unfortunate that art and cinema, which bring people together by acting as cultural bridges, are being held hostage to hate and xenophobia," Foreign Office spokesperson Muhammad Faisal said.

Faisal further added, "Unfortunately this decision, following several others, including non-issuance of visas to Pakistani pilgrims, refusal to allow participation of Sikhs and Katas Raj pilgrims, and cancellation of sports matches, underscores the growing intolerance and bias prevalent in India.”

These decisions taken and/or upheld by the Indian government "expose it of (becoming) a sham-ocracy", the spokesperson said.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA), Pakistan Prejudice, Muhammad Faisal,

Add new comment

Latest

Recent Video
28 Feb 2018 09:14 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Virat Kohli is my favourite cricketer: Arjun Bijlani
Virat Kohli is my favourite cricketer: Arjun... | watch it
more videos Click Here

pic of the day
Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey, Rithvik Dhanjani

Chal Waha Jaate Hai

more pics Click Here

Hot Downloads

Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Sonal Handa
Sonal Handa
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Shaminn
Shaminn
Rashmi Desai
Rashmi Desai

poll

Do you think Sridevi's death is sensationalized by the Indian media?

Sridevi
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Papon is at fault in the kissing controversy?

Do you think Papon is at fault in the kissing controversy?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days