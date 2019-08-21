Pakistani TV host Waqar Zaka trolled for criticising Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra

MUMBAI: A Pakistani TV host named Waqar Zaka criticised Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra for their looks. He got trolled by netizens.



The TV host uploaded a video on Twitter saying that people of his country are much better looking than those of his neighbouring countries. In the video, he can be heard saying that he met Deepika Padukone and felt like puking when he saw her in real. He also criticised Priyanka Chopra. He was heavily criticised for his distasteful comments.

Request to @ImranKhanPTI and lemme share what I felt when I met @priyankachopra and @deepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/1GMrKAmaLN — Waqar Zaka (@ZakaWaqar) August 18, 2019

Devil calling really took a toll on you. pic.twitter.com/FUBy0ksWOj — Kritika Sharma (@kritika35522) August 19, 2019

जिसकी खुद की शक्ल चिलगोजे जैसी हो वो शक्ल की बात कैसे कर लेते हैं । पाकिस्तानी मेकअप की बात की जाए तो उससे अच्छी पेंटिंग हमारा पुताई वाला करता है ।



नहीं बोलना चाहिए । अल्ला माफ करे ।

तौबा तौबा । टमाटर क्या भाव हैं वैसे उधर? — Annie Singh ✍ (@o_positive_) August 19, 2019

I am banned for speaking against India ? Where the fuck is freedom of speech pic.twitter.com/Trkc4twH4T — Waqar Zaka (@ZakaWaqar) August 19, 2019