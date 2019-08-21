News

Pakistani TV host Waqar Zaka trolled for criticising Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Aug 2019 09:22 PM

MUMBAI: A Pakistani TV host named Waqar Zaka criticised Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra for their looks. He got trolled by netizens.

The TV host uploaded a video on Twitter saying that people of his country are much better looking than those of his neighbouring countries. In the video, he can be heard saying that he met Deepika Padukone and felt like puking when he saw her in real. He also criticised Priyanka Chopra. He was heavily criticised for his distasteful comments. 

Tags > Pakistani TV host, criticised Bollywood, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Copra, trolled by netizens, Twitter,

