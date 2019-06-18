News

'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' gets new release date

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jun 2019 04:19 PM

MUMBAI: Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol's son Karan's debut film "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas" will now hit the screens on September 20 instead of its initial release date of July 19.

The "Ghayal" actor in February had announced that the film will release on July 19.

Sunny on Tuesday morning tweeted: "The wait may have become longer but it will be worth it! 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' will now release on September 20."

Apart from his son, the film marks the debut of another new face Sahher Bambba. She will be seen playing Karan's love interest in the movie.

The title of the film is taken from veteran actor Dharmendra's famous song "Pal pal dil ke paas" from the movie "Blackmail", which released in 1973.

(SOURCE : IANS)

Tags > Sunny Deol, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Ghayal, Sahher Bambba, Blackmail, Befikre Tellychakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
18 Jun 2019 05:46 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Pooja Banerjee, and others in Colors' KKK10?
Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Pooja Banerjee, and... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
18 Jun 2019 05:33 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sai Ballal shares his opinion on honour killing
Sai Ballal shares his opinion on honour killing | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Aamir Dalvi
Aamir Dalvi
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan

past seven days