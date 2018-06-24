Home > Movie News > Movie News
Pankaj Tripathi joins Richa Chhada for an adult movie star's biography

24 Jun 2018 04:10 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is working with Richa Chadha in Shakeela -- his sixth collaboration with the actress -- says acting is like a game of badminton wherein the game becomes more interesting when both players are equally good.

Pankaj will essay an important character in Indrajit Lankesh's Shakeela, a biopic on the adult movie star Shakeela. Richa is essaying the title role.

The two actors have worked together in both parts of "Gangs of Wasseypur", apart from Fukrey, Masaan and Fukrey Returns. Plus, they will also be seen in Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, an Abhinav Sinha direction.

On working with Richa, Pankaj said in a statement, "All the films we have done together have worked both critically and commercially, be it Gangs of Wasseypur or Masaan. In fact, we have done two film series, Gangs of Wasseypur andFukrey. Just like these films, I think Abhi Toh Party Shuri Hui Hai will also work critically and commercially because it's a viable subject.”

"I like working with Richa because she is a sensible actress and a good friend. So we share a level of comfort. Acting is like a game of badminton -- when there are actors on either side of the court and both players are good at the game, it automatically becomes interesting, nail biting and fun."

