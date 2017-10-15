The trailer launch of the film A Daughter's tale - PANKH happened at The View at Andheri.

The entire team of the film Sudhir Pandey who is playing the role of Grandfather of Aayush, Nishi Gandha playing the role of mother, many more have contributed to this film as the film is promoting the concept of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao.

Actor Aayush Shah says " It feels great to be a part of a film which is giving me a chance to spread awareness to the society, the film will be releasing soon as it is still tentative. Also I hope i keep getting a chance where I can also learn things that are betterment for the society"

Aayush was last seen in Surya Putra Karna on sony tv playing the character of Lord Krishna's son SAMBH.