Parambrata supports social cause

Parambrata Chattopadhyay, known for the Hindi flick Kahaani and Bengali films like Chotushkone, Bhooter Bhabishyat, Cinemawala and Hemlock Society, says that he believes in giving inmates a chance to return to the mainstream society via a positive path.

The actor has joined hands with fashion designer Abhishek Dutta in an initiative which aims to provide the prisoners a direction for betterment by training them and providing them a career in the field of fashion.

At the recent press conference of the same which was held at Presidency Jail, Kolkata, he said to , “The reason why I have associated myself with this particular venture or this endevour not because I am very conscious about fashion. I am here because I feel for the cause and I stand for the cause. I believe in giving these people more chances to get themselves absorbed into the mainstream of their lives again. Such initiatives help them engage themselves in creative and productive processes.”

“They too have a positive side and this initiative aims to ignite that side of these people or else how will they return to the mainstream society! I feel very proud that the people of my city have taken this initiative,” he added.

The Bengali actor is also a director and has directed films like Hawa Bodol and Lorai: Play to Live. So, we asked him if he would like to make any film in future with the idea of inmates or the initiative in mind.

He shared, “At the moment I do not have any plans but there are certain ideas in my mind which involves the correctional homes or the crime, conviction. So, yeah, I might have to come back here some other time.”

Talking about the reaction of the inmates about this initiative, Abhishek said, “They have a positive approach to it but they also look for incentives. They are sitting idle here and know that they are convicts and are going to spend the next ten years right here so they don’t have motivation in life. Thus to motivate them to do something interesting and new, we are trying to encourage them by giving awards. And you know they feel happy when celebs support them.”

The designer also said that he has provided job opportunities to the inmates in his production unit. So, once they learn the craft, they will be able to work for him.

When asked if it’s difficult to train the people as they might not be passionate about design like him, Abhishek shared, “It is difficult. We are still struggling. Out of 41, I think we might just get 30 who are actually going to do the production but you know there is a trial and error method so you have to be patient and give time.”

Keep up the good work, guys.

