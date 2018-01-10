Parineeti Chopra to play the female protagonist in 'Kesari'

Parineeti Chopra has been locked as the lead actress of Akshay Kumar-starrer "Kesari". She is excited to be part of the project.

Producer Karan Johar made the announcement via Twitter on Wednesday.

"The lead actress in ‘Kesari' is Parineeti Chopra," Karan wrote.

Parineeti tweeted: "So excited to be a part of this legendary journey! Thank you Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Anurag Singh."

The shooting of the Anurag Singh directorial began last week. It is based on the Battle of Saragarhi.

Akshay has called it his "most ambitious film". He shared his first look from the movie, and he is seen sporting a saffron turban and a beard.

(Source: IANS)