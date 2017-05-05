Hot Downloads

Parineeti faces singer's worst nightmare

05 May 2017 03:16 PM
05 May 2017

Actress Parineeti Chopra is facing a "singer's worst nightmare" as she is experiencing a throat infection just a day before her "Meri Pyaari Bindu" concert.

Parineeti, currently promoting her forthcoming film "Meri Pyaari Bindu", posted a 34-second video and apologised to journalists who were to interact with her on Friday.

The 28-year-old said: "I am sorry I had to do this video. It is a singer's worst nightmare. I have woken up with no voice today and I am very stressed because tomorrow is the HT Mumbai meeting here and 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' concert and I have to sing for all my fans.

"I am really upset, I have to go home and rest I have no other choice. I am, really sorry to all those journalists who came today to talk to me but I have to rest today to make my voice better for tomorrow so that I can entertain all of you. Thank you guys and see you tomorrow," she added.

Written by Suprotim Sengupta and directed by Akshay Roy, "Meri Pyaari Bindu" also features actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is releasing on May 12.

(Source: IANS)

