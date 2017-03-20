Hot Downloads

News

Paris Hilton caught locking lips with new beau

By TellychakkarTeam
20 Mar 2017 05:25 PM
20 Mar 2017 05:25 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Socialite and former reality TV star Paris Hilton, currently enjoying her romantic relationship with "The Leftovers" star Chris Zylka, was caught locking lips with her beau at an event.

The two were spotted kissing at an event here, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Hilton wore a semi-sheer, low-cut gown at the event. She completed her look with a flashy diamond choker with her blonde hair cascading in loose curls over her shoulder.

Zylka, meanwhile, opted for a casual look in a black T-shirt paired with a black zip-up hoodie and matching pants. He finished his look with a pair of black sneakers.

The pair have been almost inseparable in the past few weeks.

They have just returned from a romantic Mexico getaway. Earlier in the week, Hilton took to Instagram to share photographs from their holiday.

In a series of photos, the couple was seen kissing on a deck near a blue sea. "The most beautiful view is the one I share with you," the great-granddaughter of the founder of Hilton Hotels, captioned the image.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Paris Hilton, aceshowbiz.com, Chris Zylka, romantic relationship,

