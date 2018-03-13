Partho Ghosh to remake Agni Sakshi; Irfan Khan approached

Mumbai: The cult classic Agni Sakshi released in the year 1996 and went on to become a blockbuster. In just a span of a year, two more films - Madhuri Dixit starrer Yaarana (1995) and Juhi Chawla’s Darrar (1996) were released and what’s interesting about all these three films is that they drew inspiration from one international film, Sleeping With The Enemy (1991) starring Julia Roberts.

Though Yaarana and Darrar starred big faces and were touted to be big hits, it was the Manisha Koirala, Nana Patekar and Jackie Shroff starrer Agni Sakshi which enjoyed success, despite not having the then superstars. Patekar, also won accolades for his character including the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1997.

It has been 22 years now and the acclaimed director Partho Ghosh is said to be remaking the Hindi drama.

The Indian film director and producer, Ghosh, has given the industry numerous successful films like 100 days, Teesra Kaun, Agni Sakshi and Dalal. According to our exclusive information, the director is planning to return in the field of direction, with the remake of his 1996 blockbuster. A little birdie informs that all the pre-work and planning for the movie is done. The scripting has been completed and the movie is tentatively titled as Agni Sakshi 2.

An insider reveals that the makers have approached Bollywood biggie Irfan Khan for the character originally played by Nana Patekar. Ostensibly, Khan, has given his final nod and dates for the film. “He has given the last days of April for shooting,” a source claims.

However with the sudden reports of his mysterious disease, the plans might shuffle. “Irfan already has many projects in his kitty. With his precipitous bad health, it will be tough for him to complete his work. Though he did give his dates, it is uncertain now if he will finally do the remake or not,” another source close to the actor argues.

The film was expected to go on floors by the end of April in the valleys of Kashmir. Now conversely, with the Paan Singh Tomar fame actor’s poor health, it is vague when the shooting for the project will start. Currently, Irfan's upcoming movie Blackmail is expected to release on 6, April.

Moreover, as of now Ghosh is expected to direct the remake and produce it as well. Last, he helmed the anchor of a film was in 2010 with Ek Second... Jo Zindagi Badal De?.

Won’t it be super exciting to see Irfan reprising Nana Patekar’s evil character? We hope Irfan gets back in shape and gives a green signal to the remake.

