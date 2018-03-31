Patiala court suspends Daler Mehndi's jail term

Chandigarh: A Patiala sessions court on Friday suspended the two-year jail sentence awarded by a trial court to famous Bhangra-pop singer Daler Mehndi after his conviction in a human trafficking case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajeev Kalra suspended the sentence on an appeal filed by the singer against the 16 March judgment of Judicial Magistrate Class I, wherein he had convicted the singer in a 2003 human trafficking case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code.