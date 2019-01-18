News

PC to make her first appearance after marriage on Ellen's show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jan 2019 12:29 PM
Priyanka Chopra made her first appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show in 2016. She kickstarted the show after downing a tequila shot, which Ellen said should be a tradition whenever she appears on the show.
 
Priyanka is all set to make her second appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show to promote her film, Isn't It Romantic? This would be Priyanka's first international talk show appearance after getting married to Nick Jonas.

This film marks Priyanka’s third Hollywood venture. It stars Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, and Adam DeVine in pivotal roles.


The movie chronicles the life of a young girl fighting body-shaming. Priyanka will be seen essaying the role of the girl’s yoga ambassador named Isabella.
