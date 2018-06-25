Home > Movie News > Movie News
People in my house wake up at 5 a. m. and go to bed by 10 pm. : Suniel Shetty

25 Jun 2018

MUMBAI: Actor Suniel Shetty says his son Ahan Shetty, who will soon make his Bollywood debut, is better than him and is not worried about people comparing the youngster to him.

"He (Ahan) is far better than me. So, I am not worried about comparisons. If people accept him, luck is on his side and if he does the right thing, then he will be successful," Suniel told IANS.

"He has got the talent and he is prepared," added the Border star, whose daughter Athiya Shetty is also an actress.

The other common factor between the father and his children is fitness. Are they inspired by him?

"When you tell children, they don't listen to you but they are always watching. I think they have watched me all my life. People in my house wake up at 5 a.m. and by 10 p.m., everyone goes to bed. It's in their DNA now," said Suniel.

He trains with Athiya and Ahan once or twice a week. 

"Ahan and I train a lot together. When Athiya wants to feel motivated, she comes and trains with me. When I feel I want to be motivated, I train with them," shared the 56-year-old actor.

(Source :IANS)

