15 Dec 2017 08:43 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Angad, is just my good friend, says Nora Fatehi
Angad, is just my good friend, says Nora Fatehi | watch it
People said I had sold myself to Bollywood: Meera

By TellychakkarTeam
16 Dec 2017 10:30 AM
Pakistani actress Meera says people judged her and told her that she had sold herself to Bollywood when she made her debut in the Hindi film industry with "Nazar" in 2005.

"People said I had sold myself to Bollywood, but now everyone is doing Bollywood movies," Meera told tribune.com.pk.

In the recent past, names like Fawad Khan, Ali Zafar, Mahira Khan and Humaima Mallick have worked in Hindi movies.

Meera, who attended the 14th Dubai International Film Festival here, said she had "fallen behind" in the social-media oriented culture of films.

"I don't know if our management was weak but it took me time to learn social media. I don't understand computers and technology a lot -- I'm accustomed to a different way of communicating with the media and the press," she said.

Explaining the reasons why she fell behind, Meera added: "It took me long to understand this medium. There was a time when there was no printed paper published without my interview."





