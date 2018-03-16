Home > Movie News > Movie News
People think that I am a Delhi boy: Kartik Aryan

16 Mar 2018 12:28 PM

Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aryan, who is currently enjoying the success of his latest film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, says that people often think that he is from the capital and he takes that as a compliment.

"I am a half Delhi boy as my father's family is from here otherwise I am from Gwalior. I don't know why but people usually think that I am a proper Delhi boy... maybe from my face or from the way I talk but I take that as a compliment," said the actor who was here to walk the runway for designer Pawan Sachdeva at Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW) Autumn/Winter 2018.

Kartik was sported wearing a kimono jacket and flared pant with footwear made up of fake fur.

"I am very fond of solid colours like black, white or blue Aand Kimono jackets are my personal favourites right now," he said.

Sachdeva showcased a collection titled Animate.

About the animal dynamics in the nature, the collection was all about walking into the wild with a wide variety of animals beautify adorned in prints and embroidery with a splash of colors making the collection lively and fresh.

The silhouettes were clean and modern, perfectly blending with the soft belts with a variety that changed from belted trousers to normal fitting trouser with details at hem. The colour palette was an amalgamation of the shades of black, white, blue, tan, and grey with a color detail of red, yellow.

(Source: IANS) 

