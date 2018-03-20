Phantom Films, Viu join hands for stoner comedy 'High Jack'

Mumbai: Bollywood banner Phantom Films has associated with OTT video service Viu to produce a stoner comedy titled High Jack, releasing on 20 April.



The film, described as a trippy stoner comedy, stars Sumeet Vyas and Sonnalli Seygall in pivotal roles.



High Jack revolves around a bunch of first-time hijackers, trying to hijack a plane. The first-timers along with the passengers accidentally get high, and that results in a series of very funny, whacky series of events.



The film, which marks the directorial debut of Akarsh Khurana in Bollywood, is also Viu's first foray into films.



Vishal Maheshwari, Country Head, Viu India, said in a statement, "Being a digital content creator, Viu has continuously moved ahead with the diligence of creating path-breaking content and provided an enriched experience to its viewers. With the evolution of OTT platforms and consumers' tastes, quality content rules and that's why collaborating for a film like High Jack is apt for us. Phantom Films is known for giving its audiences an exceptional movie going experience and it gives us great pleasure to partner in with them. The film will definitely enhance the original content catalogue on our platform."s

(Source: IANS)