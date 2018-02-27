Home > Movie News > Movie News
Police questions Boney, Dubai Public Prosecution begins probe

Mumbai: The Dubai Public Prosecution has started an investigation into the untimely demise of Indian actress Sridevi, who was found dead in a bathtub at her hotel room, a media report said on Tuesday.

Sources at the Dubai Police informed Khaleej Times that the Public Prosecution will conduct further investigations with regard to circumstances that led to the 54-year-old actress's "accidental drowning" after losing consciousness.

The Dubai Media Office tweeted: "Dubai police assert that the case file was forwarded to the Public Prosecutor's Office in Dubai to take the necessary legal action in accordance with such cases." At 6 pm, Monday, the case was still referred to the public prosecution for further investigation."

The overall investigation into her death began early Sunday morning, and the late actor's body has been at the General Department of Forensic Evidence, Dubai, since 2.30 am, on Sunday, reports Khaleej Times.

The Dubai Police has also recorded the statement of Sridevi's producer husband Boney Kapoor.

Sources told Gulf News that the filmmaker was called to the Bur Dubai police station for questioning. The police took his statement after which he was allowed to return to his hotel.

On Saturday evening, Sridevi drowned in the bathtub of room number 2201 at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel.

Meanwhile, sources also informed that the laboratory results revealed she had consumed alcohol and was in an inebriated state when she slipped and fell into the bathtub that was filled with water.

The police said that there was no clear criminal motive with regard to her death, neither did she suffer a cardiac arrest like how it was reported earlier.

Her death certificate, issued by the Ministry of Health and Prevention's Preventive Medicine Department also stated that her death was due to accidental drowning.

A formal medical committee, under the supervision of senior police officials, is supervising the investigation.

Also, Consul-General of India, Vipul, stated that the Indian Consulate in Dubai is continuing to wait and hope that all procedures towards the repatriation of Sridevi's body would complete as soon as possible.

(Source: IANS)

