Pooja Bhatt gets into introspection mood

By TellychakkarTeam
23 Apr 2018 07:45 PM

MUMBAI:  Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt yearns to go back to the time when safety was a norm and people were "truly kind" to each other.

"Take me back... to times when life was more gracious, safety was a norm and people had the time to pause and be truly kind," Pooja tweeted on Sunday.

"Thank you Western Railways for this great initiative for women's safety and a morning that brought out my inner child," she added.

What do you think of Pooja Bhatt?

Daughter of veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja found fame with roles in Daddy, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Sadak and Zakhm. As a director, she has helmed Paap, Kajraare and Jism 2, among others.

On the work front, she is working on a book about her battle with alcohol. It will come out early next year.

(Source: IANS)

