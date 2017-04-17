Hot Downloads

Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon
Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Rahul Bhatt
Rahul Bhatt
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Sharad Malhotra
Sharad Malhotra

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

Recent Video
14 Apr 2017 09:15 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Agniphera cast gets witty
Agniphera cast gets witty | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
14 Apr 2017 09:10 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Yeh Rishta team lauds technicians and crew
Yeh Rishta team lauds technicians and crew | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Which 'Oberoi' couple is your favourite?

Which 'Oberoi' couple is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which newly married couple is your favourite?

Which newly married couple is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Poonam Pandey to launch own app

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Apr 2017 12:05 PM
17 Apr 2017 12:05 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actress Poonam Pandey is set to launch her own app.

"Razr Corp and my agency approached me with the idea of creating an app. They gave me full creative freedom to create this app exactly the way I wanted it to be. So, of course I accepted the challenge. I am very happy with the final product," said Poonam, who had once made headlines for promising to go topless if the Indian cricket team won the World Cup.

Giving a hint about her app, she said: "This is all about me. If you think I am bold, my app is going to be bold as well. I have the full freedom to post anything that I want."

"Everyone regardless of their age, people can download the app from my website."

It will be launched on April 17.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Poonam Pandey, Razr Corp, own app,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top