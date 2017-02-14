Hot Downloads

Popular actor Baburaj injured in knife attack

By TellychakkarTeam
14 Feb 2017 04:46 PM
14 Feb 2017 04:46 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Popular on screen villain-turned-character actor Baburaj on Tuesday got injured when a person hacked him with a knife following an argument at his private resort near Munnar, said the police.

The attack occurred around noon after the actor got into an argument with his neighbour, whose property lies close to his own. In a fit of anger, the neighbour hacked Baburaj with a knife, injuring him on his chest.

The actor was immediately taken to a nearby hospital and from there after preliminary first aid, was moved to a medical facility near Kochi.

The injury is not of a serious nature, but the actor is under observation, said those in the know of developments.

Baburaj, who started off as a villain in movies, took to comedy and character roles in recent times.

One of his hugely popular films was “Salt and Pepper”, which earned him immense popularity in the Malayalam film industry.

Married to actress Vani Viswanath, the actor has also directed two films.

(Source: IANS)

(Source: IANS)

