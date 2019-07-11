News

Post separation, Imran Khan’s wife Avantika joins this course

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Jul 2019 07:12 PM

MUMBAI: Imran Khan and Avantika Malik are going through a tough phase. The duo dated for eight years before tying the knot in 2011, but now they have gone their separate ways. Though both of them are yet to make an official announcement on their separation, but insiders are already talking about it and also there are media reports about the same.

Imran has kept a low profile, while Avantika seems to be doing everything possible to deal with the tough time. 

And now, reportedly, she has now joined the European Bartender School in London. It is world's leading bartender school. Apparently, it’s a three week course. She joined it last week. Exactly two weeks later, she will be a certified bartender. Her daughter continues staying in Mumbai with grandparents. 

According to earlier reports, the couple has been living separately since the past few months.

Tags > Imran Khan, Avantika Malik, Bollywood, European Bartender School, movies, actor,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In Pictures : Celebs grace the occasion of...

In Pictures : Celebs grace the occasion of Richboyz Entertainment Party
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
11 Jul 2019 03:59 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Simone Singh gets chatty about the off-screen bond between the leads of Colors Bahu Begum
Simone Singh gets chatty about the off-screen... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Imam A Siddique
Imam A Siddique
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Shabana Azmi
Shabana Azmi
Harsh Rajput
Harsh Rajput
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan

past seven days