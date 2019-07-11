Post separation, Imran Khan’s wife Avantika joins this course

MUMBAI: Imran Khan and Avantika Malik are going through a tough phase. The duo dated for eight years before tying the knot in 2011, but now they have gone their separate ways. Though both of them are yet to make an official announcement on their separation, but insiders are already talking about it and also there are media reports about the same.



Imran has kept a low profile, while Avantika seems to be doing everything possible to deal with the tough time.



And now, reportedly, she has now joined the European Bartender School in London. It is world's leading bartender school. Apparently, it’s a three week course. She joined it last week. Exactly two weeks later, she will be a certified bartender. Her daughter continues staying in Mumbai with grandparents.



According to earlier reports, the couple has been living separately since the past few months.