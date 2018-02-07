Post ‘Tumhari Sulu’ Abhishek Sharrma bags yet another film

Mumbai: 'Tumhari Sulu' star Abhishek Sharrma who has been day-by-day suprising us with his amazing performances and unique roles has yet another surprise for his fans.

With his unique performances in the movie ‘Tumhari Sulu’ and his latest short film ‘My Mother's Wedding’ the talented kid bagged another film with ace Director Rajat Kapoor. Yes that's right! As per the sources Abhishek Sharrma has been shooting for his latest film ‘Kadakh’ directed and written by Rajat Kapoor alongside Ranveer Shorey and Tara Sharma Saluja.

The film is likely to release at the end of the year. The details of the film is not yet revealed. What kind of a role Abhishek Sharrma will play in this film? This is what makes us excited for the film Kadakh.

According to a source, "The shooting of the film has already begun and talented actors like Shruti Seth, Tara Sharma Saluja, Ranveer Shorey, Palomi Ghosh, Cyrus Sahukar and Abhishek Sharrma will be seen together on screen. It is surely a film that will keep audience on the edge their seats... stay tuned”.