Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Post ‘Tumhari Sulu’ Abhishek Sharrma bags yet another film

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Feb 2018 05:30 PM
Mumbai: 'Tumhari Sulu' star Abhishek Sharrma who has been day-by-day suprising us with his amazing performances and unique roles has yet another surprise for his fans.
 
With his unique performances in the movie ‘Tumhari Sulu’ and his latest short film ‘My Mother's Wedding’ the talented kid bagged another film with ace Director Rajat Kapoor. Yes that's right! As per the sources Abhishek Sharrma has been shooting for his latest film ‘Kadakh’ directed and written by Rajat Kapoor alongside Ranveer Shorey and Tara Sharma Saluja. 
 
The film is likely to release at the end of the year. The details of the film is not yet revealed. What kind of a role Abhishek Sharrma will play in this film? This is what makes us excited for the film Kadakh
 
According to a source, "The shooting of the film has already begun and talented actors like Shruti Seth, Tara Sharma Saluja, Ranveer Shorey, Palomi Ghosh, Cyrus Sahukar and Abhishek Sharrma will be seen together on screen. It is surely a film that will keep audience on the edge their seats... stay tuned”.
Tags > Tumhari Sulu, Abhishek Sharrma, Kadakh, My Mother's Wedding, Rajat Kapoor, Ranveer Shorey, Tara Sharma Saluja, Shruti Seth, Palomi Ghosh, Cyrus Sahukar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Unseen glimpses from Gautam & Pankhuri's...

Unseen glimpses from Gautam & Pankhuri's royal wedding
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
07 Feb 2018 06:05 PM | TellychakkarTeam
I was in tears when I was confirmed for Kaleerein: Aditi Sharma
I was in tears when I was confirmed for Kaleerein... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Hot Downloads

Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Tony Stark
Tony Stark
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Yashashri Masurkar
Yashashri Masurkar
Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover
Pooja Pihal
Pooja Pihal
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Joker
Joker
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta

poll

Will you miss watching Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?

Will you miss watching Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?
previous polls Click Here

poll

What do you think of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's spin-off idea?

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
previous polls Click Here

past seven days