Actress Priyanka Chopra, who received a special honour from Variety during their annual Power Of Women luncheon here, says she felt honoured to share the stage with celebrities Octavia Spencer, Kelly Clarkson and Patty Jenkins, and feels that the power of women is undeniable.

The luncheon honoured some of the most philanthropic women in Hollywood at an event here on Friday. Priyanka was recognised for her work as the Unicef Goodwill Ambassador.

"I shared the stage with incredible women who I admire. My belief was reaffirmed that the power of women is undeniable," Priyanka wrote on Instagram alongside photographs from the event.

"I stand shoulder to shoulder with every woman who speaks up and stands for what's right. Thank you Variety for acknowledging what women are, what we do and what we can do, and thank you to all the men and women who came out to support us," she added.

Priyanka became a popular name in the West through her lead role of Alex Parrish in the American TV drama thriller series "Quantico". She made her Hollywood debut opposite Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Zac Efron in action-comedy film "Baywatch" earlier this year.

(Source: IANS)



