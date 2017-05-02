Hot Downloads

Prabhas revels in 'Baahubali 2' success

By TellychakkarTeam
02 May 2017 07:14 PM
Actor Prabhas, who has been appreciated for his lead role in "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" -- which has opened to massive collections -- has thanked his family, friends and fans for their constant support in his journey.

Prabhas is currently in the US, but before leaving, he celebrated the success of S.S. Rajamouli's magnum opus with his close ones.

The second part in the "Baahubali" franchise -- a fantasy drama about a fictional kingdom -- created a trailblazing record of Rs 121 crore on its opening day.

Looking at the response, Prabhas said in a statement: "I am very thankful to all the people around me for their constant love and support through this journey of 5 years. It wouldn't be possible without them."

Prabhas has garnered rave reviews for his performance not only by the audiences but also from critics all over. Also starring Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan, the film is produced by Arka Media Works.

(Source: IANS)

