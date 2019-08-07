News

Prabhas thanks directors, producers for shifting films for 'Saaho'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Aug 2019 05:16 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Prabhas has shared a note thanking other directors and producers for postponing the release of their movies for his upcoming film "Saaho".

The shift been done to avert any clash at the box office.

Prabhas on Tuesday shared a note on Instagram, which read: " A big thank you to all actors, producers and directors of the films who have had to reschedule their release dates to accommodate 'Saaho'. Team 'Saaho' is grateful to all of you, and we wish you the very best for your releases."

The makers of the film took to Twitter to thank the filmmakers: "Extremely thankful for producers across all the languages for clearing the way for #Saaho and helping for a bigger release. Action begins in cinemas from Ausgut 30. UV Creations."

"Dangal"-famed Nitesh Tiwari's 'Chhichhore' starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor was set to release on August 30 earlier but has now been pushed for September 6 release. Similarly, Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy's "Made In China" was slated to hit the screens on the same date but the makers have changed their plans and are yet to announce the new date of release.

"Saaho" is directed by Sujeeth. The film has been produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar. The movie is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

(SOURCE:IANS)

Tags > Prabhas, Saaho, Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
07 Aug 2019 03:55 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Did Aly Goni DISCLOSE the theme of his next weeks dance performance on Nach Baliye 9 ?
Did Aly Goni DISCLOSE the theme of his next weeks... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
07 Aug 2019 03:41 PM | TellychakkarTeam
RadhaKrishn, Naira, LuvKush, RamSiya, and others on Colors Luv Kush screening
RadhaKrishn, Naira, LuvKush, RamSiya, and others... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Manish Naggdev
Manish Naggdev
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Anshul Singh
Anshul Singh
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Faisal Razak Khan
Faisal Razak Khan
Dev Anand
Dev Anand

past seven days