News

Prabhas's next to see major spend on action sequences

By TellychakkarTeam
19 Apr 2017 02:00 PM
Actor Prabhas, who awaits the release of "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion", will next be seen in a yet-untitled full-length multi-lingual actioner. The film's director Sujeeth says major chunk of the film's budget will be used on action sequences.

"The scale on which it is being made, major budget will be spent on some extravagant action scenes. Although it will be a commercial outing, we are attempting something new and I would like to keep that as a surprise element," Sujeeth told IANS.

The makers are reportedly spending Rs 35 crore on a single action sequence.

"Honestly, we haven't set aside the budget yet. As I said before, we will spend lavishly on action," he said.

Although he remains tight-lipped about Prabhas's character, Sujeeth says that the film will be very stylish.

"It will be as stylish as a James Bond film. When it comes to emotions and drama, it will be handled in a way it appeals to everybody," he said.

International stuntman Kenny Bates, popular for his work on films such as "Die Hard" and "Transformers", has been brought on board.

"Kenny will be supervising the action scenes. We have already finalised locations in Abu Dhabi and some places in Europe where shooting will be done extensively. We go on the floors from the end of May," he said.

A special teaser of the film will be attached to "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion".

"We will announce the title with a poster on April 23. The teaser will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam with "Baahubali 2" in theatres. It has come out very well," he said.

Asked how they cut a teaser without even going on the floors, Sujeeth said: "We shot for one day. I have spent the last two years of my life prepping for this project. Working on this teaser was equivalent to work on a film for me. Work on the teaser is currently underway in Mumbai."

The movie has music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. While Sabu Cyril will take care of production design, Madhie will crank the camera.

"We wanted the music to have a national appeal. We roped in Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy because they understand north as well southern sensibilities when it comes to composing music. They have also worked in the south," he said.

Tags > Prabhas, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Abu Dhabi,

