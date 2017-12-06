Prachee Shah Pandya to feature in Rishi Kapoor starrer Mulk

Which bride looks most stunning in her wedding attire?
Prachee Shah Pandya is thanking her stars because is she not just doing well in the TV space, the actress is also making a mark on big screen.
The actress who is also a trained Kathak dancer was last seen in Colors’ Swabhimaan and is also known for playing Varun Dhawan’s mother role in ABCD 2 and Judwaa, has signed another big upcoming film Mulk.
Mulk is a social thriller film set around a joint family who want to regain their honour after being entangled in a controversy. The movie will directed by Anubhav Sinha. The flick will feature Rishi Kapoor again in a never seen before avatar. Mulk also stars Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana and Taapsee Pannu.
Prachee confirmed the news and shared, “I cannot talk about my character but I have very important role to play in the film. It was great experience working with such talented acclaimed actors. I have got to learn a lot from them.
TellyChakkar wishes Prachee and the entire team of Mulk good luck!
