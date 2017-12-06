Hot Downloads

News

Prachee Shah Pandya to feature in Rishi Kapoor starrer Mulk

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
06 Dec 2017 07:11 PM
06 Dec 2017 07:11 PM | Dharini Sanghavi

Prachee Shah Pandya is thanking her stars because is she not just doing well in the TV space, the actress is also making a mark on big screen.

The actress who is also a trained Kathak dancer was last seen in Colors’ Swabhimaan and is also known for playing Varun Dhawan’s mother role in ABCD 2 and Judwaa, has signed another big upcoming film Mulk.

Mulk is a social thriller film set around a joint family who want to regain their honour after being entangled in a controversy. The movie will directed by Anubhav Sinha. The flick will feature Rishi Kapoor again in a never seen before avatar. Mulk also stars Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana and Taapsee Pannu.

Prachee confirmed the news and shared, “I cannot talk about my character but I have very important role to play in the film. It was great experience working with such talented acclaimed actors. I have got to learn a lot from them.  

TellyChakkar wishes Prachee and the entire team of Mulk good luck! 


Tags > Prachee Shah Pandya, Rishi Kapoor, Colors TV, ABCD 2, Mulk, big screen, Judwaa, Swabhimaan, Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Taapsee Pannu,

