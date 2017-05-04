Prayer meet held for Vinod Khanna, younger stars also present

A prayer meeting for late Bollywood veteran Vinod Khanna was held here on Wednesday with younger stars present in numbers in wake of angry tweets by actor Rishi Kapoor questioning their absence at his funeral.

Farhan Akhtar along with Zoya Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani were the first to reach the prayer meet at Nehru Centre in Worli.

Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Amitabh Bachchan along with Abhishek and Aishwarya, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Rampal and Arbaaz Khan soon followed.

Veterans like Javed Akhtar, Prem Chopra, Jeetendra, Shakti Kappoor and Abbas-Mustan were seen offering prayers and condolence at the prayer meet.

Khanna's 'Jurm' co-star Sangeeta Bijlani was also seen with Pooja Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt.

Vinod Khanna passed away after a long battle with bladder cancer on April 27.

(Source: IANS)