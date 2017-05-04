Hot Downloads

Prayer meet held for Vinod Khanna, younger stars also present

By TellychakkarTeam
04 May 2017 11:31 AM
04 May 2017 11:31 AM | TellychakkarTeam

A prayer meeting for late Bollywood veteran Vinod Khanna was held here on Wednesday with younger stars present in numbers in wake of angry tweets by actor Rishi Kapoor questioning their absence at his funeral.

 

Farhan Akhtar along with Zoya Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani were the first to reach the prayer meet at Nehru Centre in Worli.

 

Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Amitabh Bachchan along with Abhishek and Aishwarya, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Rampal and Arbaaz Khan soon followed.

 

Veterans like Javed Akhtar, Prem Chopra, Jeetendra, Shakti Kappoor and Abbas-Mustan were seen offering prayers and condolence at the prayer meet.

 

Khanna's 'Jurm' co-star Sangeeta Bijlani was also seen with Pooja Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt.

 

Vinod Khanna passed away after a long battle with bladder cancer on April 27.

 

(Source: IANS)

 

Tags > Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek and Aishwarya, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Rampal and Arbaaz Khan, Javed Akhtar, Prem Chopra, Jeetendra, Shakti Kappoor, Abbas-Mustan,

