Preetisheel Singh transforms Nawazuddin yet again for Thackeray

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Dec 2017 03:35 PM
When National Award-winning makeup and prosthetics specialist Preetisheel Singh designed Nawazuddin Siddiqui's look for the Sridevi starrer Mom, everyone was stunned by the transformation. The prosthetics expert has now created yet another transformational look for Nawazuddin for the role of Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray for the upcoming biopic Thackeray.

Ever since the teaser of Thackeray was released by Uddhav Thackeray and Amitabh Bachchan, the look has been getting rave reviews and has been a topic of discussion amongst the public as well as the media. The film is presented by Sanjay Raut and directed by Abhijit Panse.   

"I'm grateful to the makers for having shown faith and trust in my work," says Preetisheel adding, "When a legendary personality like Balasaheb Thackeray is being brought to life on celluloid, the responsibility is tremendous."

She has made a lot of heads turn with her work for actors in more than 15 movies including Bajirao Mastani, Rangoon, Brothers, Mom, Haider, Parched, Hawaizaada, Shivaay, Talwar, Housefull 3, Ghayal Once Again, Finding Fanny, the Tamil film 24 as well as the pre-Mughal historical epic Nanak Shah Fakir for which she won the 'National Film Award for Best Make-Up'.

Her work will also be seen in awaited movies like Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, Umesh Shukla's 102 Not Out, Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi and Sunny Deol's Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

She puts in a strong word for Nawazuddin's dedication. "He is not only a brilliant actor but one who treats his art and profession like prayers. During the three-odd hours that took him to get into the look, his studious silence and study of his face was inspiring. It was as if he was in a meditative mode."

But Preetisheel admits, she was anxious about the reaction she would get from the makers. Recalling the situation during the teaser shoot, she says, "When Nawazuddin finally emerged out of the makeup room for the first time in the get up, everyone had a very judging look on their faces. And then, suddenly I saw huge smiles everywhere. The makers were impressed. They praised me and shook hands with me. I can never forget that elated moment. I heaved a huge sigh of relief."





